Knicks News: Former New York point guard pushes Jalen Brunson MVP agenda
No lies detected!
It's been a long time since the New York Knicks had a point guard like Jalen Brunson. He's electrified the city. The first-time All-Star should soon earn his first All-NBA honor, making him the first Knicks point guard since Clyde Frazier in 1975 to do so. He's helped turn the organization around.
Brunson has taken the NBA world by storm. The four-year, $104 million contract he signed in 2022 free agency was immediately labeled an overpay. Brunson's used to being overlooked. He was a second-round draft pick in 2018 who was never supposed to make it to where he is now. He's only getting better, too.
According to former Knicks point guard Stephon Marbury, Brunson deserves more love in the MVP conversation. Marbury isn't wrong. He was the first guest on the 'No Nonsense with Tim Thomas and Scoop B' podcast, explaining why Brunson is an MVP candidate.
Marbury praised ESPN's Kendrick Perkins for starting the Brunson for MVP agenda. The former Celtics champion has become a beloved figure for Knicks fans. Imagine what it'd be like to see Perkins and Marbury sitting courtside at MSG.
More Knicks news
- Ahead of New York's game against Portland yesterday, the organization signed two players to 10-day contracts.
- Action Bronson was the latest guest on the 'Roommates Show' with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. To watch the episode, click here.
NBA news
- On Thursday, the Nets announced Ben Simmons underwent successful surgery for a nerve impingement in his lower back. It was his second back surgery. He played in 15 games for Brooklyn this season and will be ready for training camp.
- CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that Vanderbilt will fire head coach Jerry Stackhouse. The former NBA star finished with a 70-92 record in five seasons with the Commodores. His buyout will be higher than $15 million.