Knicks News: Former GM reveals who he wants team to trade for, pro-Bruce Brown chatter
Scott Perry knows which player he wants the Knicks to trade for.
There are several different routes the New York Knicks could take before the trade deadline, but former GM Scott Perry knows one move he wants to see the organization take. Earlier this season, he advocated against the Knicks making a big trade, so it isn't surprising he wants New York to make another smaller move.
Alec Burks is a player the Knicks are interested in. However, The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Thursday that the Pistons aren't "actively shopping" Burks (subscription required). The 32-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, and the organization believes they have a good chance at re-signing him. While Detroit isn't against trading Burks, it seems unlikely, yet not impossible.
On The Putback with Ian Begley, Perry advocated for the Knicks to trade for the former player.
"Burks knows the system. Again, when you make trades in the middle of the season, you’re not only taking on a player’s statistics and his abilities, but you take it on to personality. To me, if you have a known quantity that you could get back in your locker room, that will be the ideal thing to do."- Scott Perry
Maybe Perry's wish will come true. There's another player New York has expressed interest in, one that has already made it known he'd like to be a Knick.
New York cruised to a 122-84 win over Denver on Thursday, the team that Bruce Brown won a championship with last year. Before the game, Christian Braun said Brown "can fit any team." Jamal Murray went more in-depth about his former teammate:
"Coach [Michael Malone] called him the Swiss Army knife — I think that’s spot-on,” star Nuggets guard Jamal Murray said. “He can bring it up. He can get to the rim. He can shoot it enough. He can defend their best player. Run in transition."- Jamal Murray, New York Post
"Put him where you [need] him kind of guy."
The Nuggets put in a good word for their guy. Maybe, he'll be a Knick in the next couple of weeks.
