Knicks News: Donte ruins Giannis' LEGO fun, Bojan Bogdanovic playoff rotation debate
Giannis is one of a kind.
In Sunday's win against Milwaukee, New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo shot 8-of-11 from three for 26 points. He was feeling himself in the same arena where his NBA career began. In 2018, Milwaukee selected DiVincenzo with the No. 17 overall pick.
After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo said while he's happy that DiVincenzo is doing well in New York, he isn't pleased that his former teammate ruined his LEGO joy.
If you can't tell, Antetokounmpo doesn't like to lose. The Bucks are one of the top teams in the East, but they still haven't come together and played their best basketball. It'd really help if Milwaukee had someone like DiVincenzo in the backcourt with Damian Lillard. Oh, wait.
In other news, New York Post's Stefan Bondy questioned if Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks will be in Tom Thibodeau's playoff rotation. Especially with how well Miles McBride has played, there's a very slim chance Burks will play meaningful postseason minutes. New York could use Bogdanovic's shooting off the bench, but he's been inconsistent. He has started to look better in recent games.
This final stretch of the season is essential for New York's playoff seeding and Bogdanovic's future.
More Knicks news
- Stephen A. Smith referred to Miles McBride as Quentin Grimes, mispronounced Isaiah Hartenstein's name, and called Hartenstein a reserve on "The Stephen A. Smith Show."
- The Knicks were fined $25,000 because the team listed Robinson as out before the game against the Raptors on March 27, but he ended up playing.
NBA news
- The Hornets will interview G League Coach of the Year Lindsay Harding for their head coaching job. She's worked as a development coach with the Sixers and Kings. Charlotte's current head coach, Steve Clifford, will move into a front-office role at the end of the season.
- As a guest on "The Draymond Green Show," Klay Thompson reiterated that he wants to re-sign with the Warriors but doesn't want to think about free agency yet. Golden State drafted Thompson in 2011.
- On Monday, the Hawks announced Trae Young was cleared for practice and contact. He last played on Feb. 23 when he tore a ligament in his left fifth finger. Young had surgery on Feb. 27.