Knicks News: De'Aaron Fox's disgraceful MSG take, latest on Dejounte Murray trade
De'Aaron Fox is going to regret saying this!
The New York Knicks had no reason to dislike De'Aaron Fox before Friday. He's been in Sacramento since he was drafted in 2017, so the Knicks only see him twice a year. While he's a star, he hasn't been on New York's radar.
Fox knew his opinion would make him hated, but he went ahead and said it anyway. In a video with House of Highlights, the guard was asked questions about NBA cities, such as which city has the best food and has the worst airport. When asked which arena is the worst to play in, Fox shockingly said Madison Square Garden.
He tried to defend his position by saying that MSG needs an upgrade, but at that point, there was no turning back. Many non-Knicks players say their favorite place to play is MSG because of the arena's storied history. There's nothing like it. If it got an upgrade, it would lose part of its charm. Unfortunately, Fox just doesn't get it.
In other news, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer said the Knicks, Lakers, Sixers, Heat, and Pistons are the five teams expected to reach out to the Hawks about a Dejounte Murray trade before the deadline. Murray is represented by Klutch, which doesn't mean a trade to New York has been ruled out.
"Murray has generated a substantial market during preliminary conversations around the league... And at this juncture, to varying degrees, the Lakers, Knicks, Sixers, Heat and Pistons are five suitors expected to engage Atlanta about acquiring Murray over the coming days and weeks before Feb. 8."- Jake Fischer
More Knicks news
- On his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Carmelo Anthony referred to RJ Barrett as a "bland player." Melo said he wasn't taking a shot at Barrett and that he didn't mean any disrespect by it.
- SNY's David Vertsberger wrote about five guards that the Knicks should consider trading for before the deadline.
NBA news
- After a disappointing first half of the 2023-24 season, the Warriors are expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline. Shams Charania reported the plan is to build a contender around Steph Curry, the only untouchable player on the roster. Even with Curry's talent, that'll be easier said than done.
- LaMelo Ball returned to the court for the Hornets on Friday after missing six weeks with an ankle sprain. Including the contest against the Spurs, Ball's played in only 16 games this season.