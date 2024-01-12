Dejounte Murray's Klutch ties might not be only thing that keeps Knicks from trade
The Knicks are one of the teams interested in Dejounte Murray.
There's some bad blood between the New York Knicks and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul. In case you don't know why, it's because the Knicks are largely viewed as an organization with ties to Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Leon Rose ran the CAA basketball division before joining New York's front office.
The Knicks have expressed interest in Zach LaVine in the past, but it's been reported his camp is against a trade to New York. While that's for the best, it's because he's with Klutch.
Dejounte Murray is a player the Knicks are interested in leading up to the Feb. 8 deadline, but, you guessed it, he's also represented by Klutch. SNY's Ian Begley reported on Dec. 24 that while Paul is against trading his clients to the Knicks, he wouldn't stand in the way of a trade if Murray wants to go to New York.
If the Knicks want to trade for Murray, Klutch is a barrier they'll have to overcome. That may not be the only reason a trade wouldn't happen, though.
There's reportedly skepticism about pairing Dejounte Murray with Jalen Brunson
Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported there's some skepticism about pairing Dejounte Murray with Jalen Brunson:
"Although with Murray in favor of a fresh start, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, it seems questionable that adding the former All-Star to pair with another ball-dominant lead guard like Brunson would have much different results than Murray’s partnership with Young."- Jake Fischer, Yahoo Sports
Murray and Trae Young haven't yielded the results Atlanta hoped for when the organization traded for him in 2022. The Hawks were a first-round exit in 2023 and are in play-in range at this point in the 2023-24 season.
After including Immanuel Quickley in the trade for OG Anunoby, New York is looking to add another ballhandler. As the deadline draws nearer, cheaper options than Murray will be made available, but Fischer said the current Atlanta guard could be the best player traded between now and Feb. 8. The Knicks are in the market for a star-level player, but that's a move they could make at a later date.
In the end, it all comes back to Klutch. Because of Rich Paul and LeBron James, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Lakers traded for Murray, regardless of whether they really need him.