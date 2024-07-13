Knicks Las Vegas Summer League roster contains unique Indiana Fever connection
The New York Knicks' Las Vegas Summer League roster contained no surprises. All four rookies, as well as Rokas Jokubaitis, will play. The Lithuanian guard was a 2021 draft-and-stash pick and played in Summer League that year, but hasn't worn a New York uniform since.
The rest of the roster contains a couple of interesting connections. The Knicks traded up to select Tyler Kolek in the draft, and he'll reunite with one of his former Marquette teammates in Las Vegas. Justin Lewis went undrafted in 2022 and most recently played for the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League.
The 'New York Basketball' X (Twitter) account revealed a link between the Knicks' Summer League squad and the Fever. Devin Cannady went undrafted in 2019 and played 13 games for the Magic between 2020 and 2022. He recently played for the Birmingham Squadron in the G League.
Cannady's married to Katie Lou Samuelson, a forward for the Indiana Fever.
Knicks Summer League guard Devin Cannady is married to Fever forward
The Sky selected Samuelson (27) in the first round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Since then, she's played for the Wings (2020), Storm (2021), and Sparks (2022). In LA, she averaged a career-high 9.7 points.
The forward missed the 2023 season for pregnancy and maternity leave, but she and Cannady still frequented Sparks games.
During the 2024 WNBA offseason, the Fever signed Samuelson to a multiyear contract. Indiana's popularity rose significantly when the organization was awarded the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. Caitlin Clark has drastically changed the game.
The Fever share a court with the Pacers, but they should root for the Knicks in Vegas because of Cannady. So, Clark (at least for the time being) might be a New York fan. Pay no mind to the fact that she attended Pacers playoff games to support Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates.
Hopefully, Cannady does well in Vegas as he fights for an NBA roster spot.