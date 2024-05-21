Knicks insider makes significant free agency prediction fans want to see happen
Two New York Knicks starters are expected to be free agents this summer. Isaiah Hartenstein certainly will, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent, while OG Anunoby will likely decline his player option for 2024-25 to be an unrestricted free agent, too.
New York's top priority should be signing Anunoby to a new contract. He's represented by CAA, and his agent is Sam Rose, Leon Rose's son. The Knicks have the upper hand, but as with everything else in the NBA, anything can happen.
New York also has the upper hand in Hartenstein's looming free agency. The organization has his Early Bird Rights, meaning the Knicks can go over the salary cap to keep him. The max offer they can give him is a four-year, $72.5 million deal, which isn't as much as other teams can offer.
If Hartenstein follows the money elsewhere, New York fans shouldn't resent him. He gave all he had to the team the past two seasons and propelled his career forward. He did his job, and although it'd be bittersweet, it'd be nice to see him get rewarded with a big payday, even if it comes with another team.
SNY's Ian Begley thinks Isaiah Hartenstein will re-sign with Knicks
Ian Begley wrote that retaining Hartenstein has been a "priority" for New York and that he "assumes" the two sides will agree on a deal this summer. Does that mean it will happen? No, but Begley's a respected media member, so it's telling that he thinks Hartenstein will stay.
Jalen Brunson might have something to do with it. The point guard will be eligible to sign a four-year, $156 million extension this summer. Or, if he waits until next year, he could sign a five-year, $269.9 million contract. Newsday's Steve Popper reported that the "indication" is that Brunson will sign an extension this summer, which would give the Knicks more financial flexibility.
After New York's Game 7 loss on Sunday, Josh Hart said he wanted Hartenstein and Anunoby to return. Hopefully, his wish will be granted in free agency!