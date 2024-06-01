Knicks insider gives intriguing prediction for OG Anunoby's new contract
All signs point toward OG Anunoby declining his $19.9 million option for 2024-25 and becoming an unrestricted free agent. The New York Knicks traded for the wing less than six months ago and hope to sign him to a new contract this summer, but there will be other interested suitors.
Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer caused the fan base to panic when he reported that the belief around the league is that Anunoby will "consider" offers from opposing teams, but that's what happens when you're an unrestricted free agent. He and his agent (Leon Rose's son) will do their due diligence.
Between Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein, who will be an unrestricted free agent, the Knicks seem to have a better chance at keeping the forward, although they could retain both. SNY's Ian Begley predicted that New York will sign Anunoby in free agency and that his new contract will contain incentives for games played.
As noted, that's simply a prediction, but what Begley thinks or says holds weight. Anunoby transformed the Knicks after he arrived, but he missed a few weeks after undergoing minor elbow surgery and he injured his hamstring in the playoffs. It would make sense if they added that incentive to his new deal.
Ian Begley predicts OG Anunoby will stay with Knicks in free agency
Begley has said it before, but he reiterated that he doesn't think New York will let Anunoby sign elsewhere. The Knicks can start negotiations with their free agents the day after the NBA Finals ends. If the Celtics or Mavericks win in a sweep, that'd be June 15. Negotiations with all free agents can start on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
New York can offer Anunoby a five-year deal worth up to $245.3 million. The Sixers are expected to pursue the wing, especially if their Paul George plan falls through. The most Philadelphia could offer is a four-year deal worth up to $182 million.
Anunoby's future isn't the only decision the Knicks will need to make this summer. Along with Hartenstein, there is Jalen Brunson (extension-eligible), Julius Randle (extension-eligible), Precious Achiuwa (restricted free agent), Alec Burks (unrestricted free agent), Bojan Bogdanovic (partially guaranteed salary for 2024-25), and Jericho Sims (team option).
Anunoby is one of the most important decisions, though. New York lost RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in a trade for him. As Begley said, the Knicks will do everything they can to keep him. It helps that he's a CAA client, and his agent is Sam Rose. They have the upper hand.