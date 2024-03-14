Knicks final month stock watch: 2 risers, 2 fallers
A month from today, the Knicks will play their final regular season game.
The 82-game NBA regular season can feel never-ending, particularly for players, but in exactly one month, the New York Knicks will suit up for their final game before the playoffs. Hopefully, it'll be the last game before the team has a week off for the Play-In Tournament before the first round of the postseason.
As expected, Jalen Brunson has been the Knicks' hottest player in his second season in New York. He's been named a first-time All-Star and is on his way to making his first All-NBA team. He's kept the team afloat during a tough stretch full of injuries while dodging a major injury himself. He's done so while averaging a career-high 26.9 points and 6.6 per game.
Outside of Brunson and the three Knicks who have spent the past couple of months sidelined (including OG Anunoby, even though he's returned), there are a few players whose stock has risen (and fallen) as of late.
Riser: Josh Hart
Josh Hart can do a little bit of everything. He's had no choice but to play around 40 minutes a night. He broke his 40-minute streak in Tuesday's win over the Sixers but still played 39 minutes. Anunoby's return will help Hart catch more of a breather to finish the season. When Randle's back, Hart will move back to a bench role. His legs will be grateful.
He's recorded four triple-doubles in the past few months, something he had never done before this season. Hart will complain about his role, but he's pretty good at whatever it is Tom Thibodeau asks him to do.
In the 19 games since Randle and Anunoby went down, Hart has averaged 13.4 points and 11 rebounds. During that stretch, he's recorded a career-high 19 rebounds two times. He wanted to hit the 20-mark against Philadelphia but barely came up short. For someone who is supposed to be a guard (but has spent a chunk of time in the forward spot), he's arguably the best rebounding guard in the league.
Hart's an asset for the Knicks, so the organization signed him to a four-year extension over the summer. He's had his struggles this season, but over the past few weeks, he's played some of the best basketball of his career.