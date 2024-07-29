Knicks fans helped Joel Embiid prepare to get booed at 2024 Paris Olympics
Joel Embiid took one key lesson with him to France for the 2024 Olympics, and it involves playing the New York Knicks in the 2024 postseason. The New York-Philadelphia series was one of the best throughout the playoffs.
Last offseason, there was trade speculation surrounding Embiid. James Harden requested a trade and publicly called Daryl Morey out. Because of Embiid's prior CAA relationship with the Knicks and their draft assets, there were too many mock trade proposals to count. Ultimately, the Sixers traded Harden to the Clippers, and Embiid stayed in Philadelphia.
The basketball gods were awarded a Knicks-Sixers first-round matchup that wasn't as good as it could've been because of injuries. Embiid wasn't 100 percent, but New York was worse off as a team. Julius Randle was sidelined, and even though Mitchell Robinson returned before the end of the regular season, he wasn't fully healthy. Embiid targeted him, too.
All in all, Embiid walked away from the season with valuable experience for the Olympics. Since arriving in France, he's been booed incessantly.
He could've played for Cameroon (his home country that was eliminated early on) or France, the host country. He said he chose the United States because it's where his son was born, but he hasn't explicitly stated why he declined France's invitation.
Joel Embiid says nothing is 'worse' than playing New York in playoffs
Embiid was asked about being booed (subscription required) before the Olympics began, and he gave an answer that every Knicks fan will like:
“I don’t think it should be anything, but if it’s more than that, I embrace it,” Embiid said. “I don’t think you can get worse than playing in New York in the playoffs.”
Madison Square Garden is electric during the regular season, but the energy is multiplied by a million when the playoffs start. Embiid was the target of several chants in the first round.
He's since said he doesn't understand why he's so hated, but it probably has something to do with his foul-baiting and instances like the one with Robinson. An opposing star will never be welcome at MSG, especially during the postseason, but the dislike for Embiid was (and is) next-level.
He's experiencing a different kind of hate at the Olympics because of his decision to represent Team USA. It doesn't help that he's struggled on both ends. Anthony Davis, who comes off the bench, looks like the far superior player.
Maybe Embiid's game will come around. Maybe it won't. What won't change are the boos that will continue to rain down on him. Thanks to MSG, he's unfazed.