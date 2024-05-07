Joel Embiid's lack of self-awareness on display after controversial Knicks win
As fun as it's been to watch the New York Knicks in the playoffs thus far, it's also been terrible. Why? Every last two minutes have felt like an eternity. There have been several questionable calls. It's not normal for heart rates to be that high watching a basketball game. That's the Knicks for you.
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between New York and Indiana was the Knicks' game to lose. Except for Isaiah Hartenstein (36 minutes), all of the Knicks' starters played at least 42 minutes. Pascal Siakam played a team-high 37 minutes for the Pacers. New York's bench combined for 27 minutes, while Indiana's bench played 72. The Knicks' exhaustion was evident.
Still, somehow, New York pulled out the 121-117 win. Over the next couple of days, sports talk shows will discuss the officiating down the stretch, the worst of which was a kick ball called against the Pacers that wasn't a kick ball. Even Knicks fans can admit that.
The call resulted in a Donte DiVincenzo three-pointer rather than an Indiana fastbreak layup. NBA Twitter erupted, with one tweet standing out from the rest.
Joel Embiid's lack of self-awareness shows during Knicks-Pacers ending
It's pretty clear what Joel Embiid directed his 'LOL' toward. Every NBA fan was locked into the ending of Game 1. Even if Embiid wasn't watching, all he had to do was open the app and look at the first few tweets on his timeline.
Listen, as it's already been mentioned, there was no kick ball. It's no use arguing that Aaron Nesmith's foot kicked the ball. That didn't happen. There was also the controversial moving screen call against Myles Turner. The big man was moving, but DiVincenzo sold the call.
Whichever play Embiid was referencing (or maybe he was referencing the end of the game as a whole), he has no room to talk. We're talking about the guy who should've been ejected in the first quarter of Game 3 for pulling Mitchell Robinson's legs out from under him, but instead, he scored 50 points. We're talking about the guy who tries to sell contact on every single play.
Embiid benefits from questionable calls more often than not. During the season, he averaged 11.6 free-throw attempts per game. When most NBA fans think of flopping, Embiid is the first player to come to mind. Clearly, he doesn't see things the same way.
You should've sat this one out, Joel.