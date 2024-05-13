Knicks fans will get long-awaited wish granted with special Game 5 MSG guest
The New York Knicks and Pacers each won their first two home games of the series, so entering Tuesday's Game 5, it's tied up at 2-2. New York lost by 32 points in Game 4 after narrowly losing Game 3, so fans and players are eager to see the Knicks take Game 5.
Returning to Madison Square Garden will help with its electric crowd. Every home postgame game so far this year has been a full-out production. Knicks legends and celebrities sit at the baseline and courtside, cheering the team on.
The more legends that return to MSG during the postseason, the better. It's an environment that every former player should want to be in unless you're Charles Oakley, who is still in a legal battle against MSG and James Dolan.
There's even a former NBA champion who didn't play for the Knicks but was part of the Celtics' title team in 2008 who wants to catch a game at the Garden. Kendrick Perkins, who works for ESPN and lives in Los Angeles, has defended New York all season long. He's teased appearances at MSG but made things official over the weekend.
Kendrick Perkins will be at MSG with Tracy Morgan for Game 5
New York fans love Perkins, and his tweets (and takes) from the past few days show why:
He's turned into an honorary Knick, even though he won a title with the enemy. Because of how he defends New York and praises Jalen Brunson, Big Perk will get a standing ovation on Tuesday. An already rowdy crowd will show Perkins the love he deserves.
Hopefully, Perk will see a win. It won't be easy, especially considering OG Anunoby likely won't play, but like Perkins said, the Knicks' culture matters. New York has been shorthanded for most of the season, and players like Alec Burks have been ready when their number has been called.
Will Big Body Brunson score 40+ with one of his biggest fans in attendance? Stay tuned!