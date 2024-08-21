Knicks draft picks: Updated look at every selection in 2025, 2026 and beyond
After a couple of years of waiting (that felt more like an eternity), the New York Knicks cashed in their draft assets this summer. It wasn't for a star, but instead, for Mikal Bridges. Leon Rose paid a high price to add another former Villanova player to the roster.
New York sent four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031), a protected 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee, an unprotected 2028 pick swap, and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn. The Nets got a haul from the Knicks, but New York didn't entirely wipe out its arsenal.
Knicks' future draft picks in 2025, 2026 and beyond
2025
Top-13 protected first-round pick via Detroit (will be top-11 protected in 2026 if it doesn't convey, top-nine protected in 2027 if it hasn't conveyed, pick will turn into a second-round pick if it's not conveyed by 2027)
Top-10 protected first-round pick via Washington (will be top-10 protected in 2025 if it doesn't convey, top-eight pick in 2026 it if hasn't conveyed, will turn into a 2026 second-round pick and 2027 second-round pick if it's not conveyed by 2026)
Protected second-round pick via Detroit (31-55 protection) (if it doesn't convey, the Pistons won't have to send another pick)
Second-round pick via Boston or Memphis (New York will receive the more favorable pick and Orlando will receive the less favorable pick)
2026
Second-round pick from Detroit, Milwaukee, or Orlando (New York will receive the least favorable pick and Orlando will receive the two most favorable picks)
Second-round pick via Golden State
2027
Second-round pick from Oklahoma City, Houston, Indiana, and/or Miami (New York will receive the second and third most favorable picks)
2028
Protected second-round pick via Boston (31-45 protection) (if it doesn't convey, the Celtics won't have to send another pick)
Second-round pick from Indiana or Phoenix (New York will receive the less favorable pick and Indiana will receive the more favorable pick)
What picks do the Knicks owe other teams?
2025
First-round pick to Brooklyn (from the Bridges trade)
Forfeited second-round pick for Jalen Brunson "tampering"
2026
Second-round pick to Boston or Washington
2027
First-round pick to Brooklyn (from the Bridges trade)
2028
First-round pick swap to Brooklyn (from the Bridges trade)
Second-round pick to Detroit (from the Bojan Bogdanovic/Alec Burks trade)
2029
First-round pick to Brooklyn (from the Bridges trade)
Second-round pick to Detroit (from the Bogdanovic/Burks trade)
2030
Second-round pick to Portland (from the Tyler Kolek draft night trade)
2031
First-round pick to Brooklyn (from the Bridges trade)