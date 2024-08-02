Knicks' division rival interested in free agent that New York considered signing
Since the New York Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, several players have been linked to the team. Some are players the Knicks reportedly expressed interest in, while others are players many believed the team could be interested in.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that one of the players New York inquired about was Davis Bertans. The Hornets waived the 31-year-old earlier this summer, which paved the way for him to be a free agent. Bertans averaged 8.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 28 contests with Charlotte in 2023-24. He spent the first half of the season in Oklahoma City.
Rather than sign Bertans, the Knicks chose to bring Precious Achiuwa back on a one-year, $6 million deal. New York also signed Chuma Okeke to an Exhibit 10 contract. Bertans is still on the market, but another Atlantic Division team could scoop up the forward.
Sixers reportedly interested in free-agent forward Davis Bertans
Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Philadelphia is interested in signing Bertans (subscription required) to a veteran's minimum contract. Pompey reported that Marcus Morris is the Sixers' top free-agent candidate, so if they don't get Morris, they could pivot to Bertans.
Philadelphia has done well at boosting its depth this summer. The Sixers re-signed Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr. and signed Eric Gordon, Andre Drummond, and Caleb Martin. The team's biggest summer move was signing Paul George to a max contract. Tyrese Maxey also signed an extension.
After losing to the Knicks in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, the Sixers upgraded their roster. Bertans would give Philadelphia another three-point threat.
The Sixers' biggest question for the 2024-25 season is whether they can stay healthy. George was a good addition for a team that needed another star to pair with Embiid and Maxey, but he's 34 and has a concerning injury history. Embiid's health is also concerning.
If both teams are at full strength, the Knicks and Sixers will provide plenty of regular-season entertainment. Who knows, maybe the two sides will face off against one another again in the 2025 playoffs.