Julius Randle's wife's reaction to Knicks-Timberwolves trade adds salt to wound
On Friday, the New York Knicks traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves. Randle spent five seasons in New York, while DiVincenzo spent one. It's been tough for fans to accept that neither will suit up for the Knicks in 2024-25, particularly Randle.
In 2019 free agency, New York (luckily) whiffed on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Knicks pivoted and signed Randle to a four-year deal. The organization was clowned for missing out on another star, but little did people know that New York found one in Randle. He leaves the Knicks with a Most Improved Player award, two All-NBA honors, and three All-Star honors.
Even though Josh Hart wasn't in New York when Randle signed in 2019, he's well aware of the impact that the forward leaves behind. Randle helped put the Knicks back on the map. He arrived before Leon Rose. Most people credit Jalen Brunson for New York's resurgence, but you can't forget about Randle.
Randle and his family will start a new journey in Minnesota. In a TikTok video, his wife, Kendra, talked about how the trade has impacted her family.
Kendra Randle talks about the difficulties of being traded from Knicks
Kendra said they were "ready to leave New York" because "living in a condo with two kids is so hard." Most Knicks players don't live in the city. It seemed as if she was ready for her husband to be traded. The writing was on the wall when Randle and the Knicks didn't agree to an extension (subscription required).
Kendra and Julius arrived in New York in 2019 with their son, Kyden. The couple had a second son, Jayce, in 2021. Knicks fans grew accustomed to seeing Randle's family at MSG, particularly Kyden. He was one of the most passionate New York fans.
There isn't a better Kyden video than this one.
In Kendra's goodbye post to the Knicks on Instagram, she said that Kyden "grew up in the Garden." In her TikTok video, she said it was hard to tell Kyden about the trade and that he was sad about leaving New York. He already started second grade in NYC but is finishing his final week of school in the city.
Julius and Kendra flew to Minnesota on Saturday after the trade. She said they looked at places to live and schools for their sons. The Randle family will soon make their official move to Minnesota.
Maybe the Knicks will draft Kyden (or Jayce) one day. The oldest Randle son dominated in his basketball league in New York.
NYC will miss the Randle family. Best of luck in Minnesota.