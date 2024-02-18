Josh Hart's response to not supporting Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson in Indy is gold
Josh Hart won't be in Indianapolis for the 2024 All-Star Game.
Josh Hart's All-Star break plans don't include visiting Indianapolis to watch his best friend and New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson in the ASG. White Castle and Long's Bakery aren't enough to lure Hart to Indiana.
On the latest episode of the 'Roommates Show,' Matt Hillman asked Hart if he was going to make the trip to Indiana. Hart immediately said, "Hell no, I'm not going to Indianapolis." When Mikal Bridges jokingly mentioned taking a private jet to Indiana, Hart said, "If I don't have to play the Indiana Pacers, I'm not stepping foot in that state."
Hart made it clear that he isn't an "Indiana guy" and even admitted that he doesn't want to be in Indianapolis when his team plays the Pacers. He admitted that he likes the basketball court at Indianapolis International Airport for All-Star weekend. Outside of the temporary court, White Castle, and donuts, Hart doesn't care for the state.
Josh Hart makes it clear he isn't a fan of the state of Indiana
An 82-game season (plus the playoffs) feels like it lasts forever. Hart isn't an All-Star, so why would he go to Indiana when he has a week off from basketball? He can watch Brunson on television from wherever!
Hart's played in the two biggest NBA markets: Los Angeles and New York. He's had stops in New Orleans and Portland, too. If Indiana isn't his vibe (and clearly it isn't), that makes sense. He might get an earful from two of his Pacers friends, Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin, but that's fine. Even that duo isn't enough to make him look forward to making the trip to Indiana.
It's probably best that the Knicks don't have to make another trip to Indianapolis during the regular season, not just for Hart's sake. His comments could come back to haunt him.
Honestly, Brunson is probably glad that Hart is anti-Indiana. The All-Star could probably use the break from Hart, considering he spent a chunk of the offseason with him competing for Team USA. No need to worry, Brunson; you'll be reunited with Hart soon enough!