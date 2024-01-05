Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Sixers Jan. 5
For the first time in 2023-24, the New York Knicks will face the Philadelphia Sixers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is the only division rival New York hasn't played.
Joel Embiid was linked to the Knicks all summer long during the James Harden saga. Even though he recently put his Philadelphia penthouse on the market, it doesn't look like he will request a trade anytime soon. The Sixers are 23-10, one game behind the No. 2 Bucks in the East.
Embiid is averaging a career-high 34.8 points and 11.8 rebounds (another career-best) per game. Behind him is Tyrese Maxey, who has flourished in a larger role. He's averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game.
One of the keys for tonight's game will be keeping Embiid away from the free throw line, although that'll be much easier said than done.
Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid isn't listed on the injury report. He recently missed a few games with an ankle injury but returned to the lineup on Tuesday for the Sixers' win over the Bulls.
Malachi Flynn's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
Malachi Flynn (ankle) is listed as questionable. Fans are still waiting for him to make his Knicks debut.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Isaiah Hartenstein
Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Nic Batum, Joel Embiid
Knicks injury report
Malachi Flynn (ankle) is questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out.
Sixers injury report
De'Anthony Melton (spine) is out. Robert Covington (left knee) and Furkan Korkmaz (illness) are questionable.
UPDATE: Robert Covington and Furkan Korkmaz are out.
New York's next five opponents
New York will make one more stop on its quick road trip before returning to the Garden for one game.
Jan. 6 at Washington
Jan. 9 vs. Portland
Jan. 11 at Dallas
Jan. 13 at Memphis
Jan. 15 vs. Orlando