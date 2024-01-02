Knicks fans in frenzy after Joel Embiid puts Philly penthouse on the market
The New York Knicks are coming for a superstar. Which star? That's still yet to be determined. The Knicks are one step closer to getting their big-name player after trading for OG Anunoby without parting with a first-round pick.
That star is assumed to be Donovan Mitchell, another CAA client who could be a free agent as soon as the 2025 offseason. Cleveland hasn't shown a willingness to listen to offers for Mitchell, which makes sense, given we're not even at the halfway point of 2023-24.
Over the summer, Joel Embiid's name was mentioned a time or two. Okay, it was said a lot. The James Harden saga led to speculation that Embiid could ask out. With no Harden, though, the Sixers are still a top-three team in the East, thanks to Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Although the Embiid trade chatter quieted down shortly after the start of the season, it ramped back up on Tuesday because the star center put his Philadelphia penthouse on the market.
Knicks dream target Joel Embiid lists Philadelphia penthouse for $5.5 million
If anyone has a spare $5.5 million lying around, you should consider buying Joel Embiid's penthouse! Don't forget about the $3,800 a month in HOA fees. That's just pocket change.
In all seriousness, it's amusing that he listed it shortly after New York acquired OG Anunoby. Even before the trade, it was no secret that the Knicks were waiting for a star, but now even more attention has been placed on the organization.
As much as Leon Rose would jump at the opportunity to acquire Embiid, his former client with whom he has a close relationship, the reigning MVP should have no reason to want to leave the Sixers at this point. Maybe things will change depending on what Philadelphia can do (or not do) in the 2024 playoffs.
Embiid listing his penthouse doesn't mean he's headed to the Knicks, although it's fun to dream. He could have moved to the suburbs with his wife and son.
Joel, if you're ever open to a move to NYC, we're sure Leon Rose can recommend a great realtor!