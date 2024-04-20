Is Joel Embiid playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Sixers April 20
Joel Embiid's coming off knee surgery.
The New York Knicks have had unfortunate injury luck all season long, but entering the playoffs, Julius Randle's the lone player on the injury report. His absence will certainly be felt, but at least the Knicks will have OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, two other players who missed time.
The Sixers' best player isn't at 100 percent. Joel Embiid underwent knee surgery in early February and returned at the end of the regular season. Just because he's back doesn't mean Philly's hopes of at least making it to the Eastern Conference Finals are alive, as Embiid's knee has bothered him some.
The intensity ramps up in the playoffs, and the game gets more physical, which isn't good for Embiid. It doesn't help that the Sixers are playing the Knicks, either. It wouldn't be surprising if he had to miss a game or two in the series.
Joel Embiid's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable. He missed Philadelphia's regular-season finale and wasn't his usual dominant self in the Play-In Tournament against Miami.
Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) isn't on the injury report. He missed the second half of Sunday's regular-season finale but practiced this week.
Bojan Bogdanovic's status for tonight's game vs. Sixers
Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) isn't on the injury report.
Knicks injury report
Julius Randle (shoulder) is out.
Sixers injury report
Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable. De'Anthony Melton (back) and Robert Covington (knee) are out.
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein
Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Date and time for Knicks-Sixers Game 2
Game 2 will be on Monday, April 22 at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.