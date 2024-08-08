Jalen Brunson's response to unprecedented Knicks extension is everything and more
A few weeks have passed since Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $156 million contract with the New York Knicks and left $113 million guaranteed on the table. He's since been named the 36th captain in team history, and the Knicks held a press conference on Thursday to honor the star guard.
Brunson said that despite the backlash about his extension (subscription required), he's "comfortable" and at "home" in New York. He could've signed a five-year deal worth as much as $270 million next summer as a free agent, but he wanted an extension done this summer.
The point guard prioritizes winning above all else. Thanks to Brunson's pay cut, the Knicks have significantly more wiggle room. If things go as planned, the extension will be one of the factors that results in a championship. Brunson will be around to see the vision through.
Jalen Brunson wants to stay with the Knicks for the rest of his career
It's good that Brunson wants to finish his career with the Knicks, considering that the front office has zero plans to trade or lose him. Rest assured, the Mavericks will be the only team to make that mistake.
When Brunson signed a four-year deal with New York in 2022 free agency, his life came full circle. He spent a lot of time around the Knicks in the 1990s when his dad played in New York. Knicks legends like Patrick Ewing and Allan Houston watched Brunson grow up and turn into their former team's leader. This two-minute video narrated by Ewing says it all.
Like Ewing said, Brunson was born to play basketball for the Knicks. His first two years in a New York uniform went even better than expected. Last season, he earned his first All-NBA/All-Star honors, and more are to come. He isn't worried about the individual accolades, though. What he wants more than anything is a championship.
Imagine what it'll be like if (hopefully more like when) Brunson's wish comes true. He's in it for the long haul, and so are the best fans in the NBA.