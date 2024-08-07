Full list of all 36 New York Knicks team captains including Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson is the New York Knicks' captain. The team announced the news on Tuesday morning, and fans expressed their excitement on social media.
New York couldn't have chosen a better person for the title. The star point guard joins a list of former Knicks who also held the title. The 2024-25 season will be the first time in five seasons that New York has a captain, as the last time a player had the honor of being captain was in 2018-19.
Ossie Schechtman
Bud Palmer
Dick McGuire
Vince Boryla
Carl Braun
Willie Naulls
Willis Reed
Earl Monroe
Ray Williams
Maurice Lucas
Bernard King
Louis Orr
Rory Sparrow
Bill Cartwright
Patrick Ewing
Charles Oakley
Mark Jackson
Charles Oakley
Derek Harper
Herb Williams
Larry Johnson
Allan Houston
Stephon Marbury
Steve Francis
Eddy Curry
Chris Duhon
Jamal Crawford
Malik Rose
Amar'e Stoudemire
Raymond Felton
David Lee
Kurt Thomas
Carmelo Anthony
Courtney Lee
Lance Thomas
Jalen Brunson
Is Jalen Brunson the first second-round pick to be named Knicks captain?
Brunson is the fourth Knick to hold the captain title as a former second-round pick.
Have the Knicks ever had co-captains?
Yes, several players on the above list shared the captain honor together.
What did Jalen Brunson say about being named Knicks team captain?
Brunson hasn't said anything about the captain title on social media, but he did share a picture from the Knicks' official account on his Instagram story. Surely, he'll find time to respond to Josh Hart's salute. The public will hear from Brunson on Thursday.
When will the Knicks introduce Jalen Brunson as team captain?
On Thursday, Aug. 8, New York will officially introduce Brunson as team captain. MSG Networks will air the event that begins at 2 p.m. ET.