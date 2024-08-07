Daily Knicks
Full list of all 36 New York Knicks team captains including Jalen Brunson

Captain Jalen Brunson.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson / Elsa/GettyImages
Jalen Brunson is the New York Knicks' captain. The team announced the news on Tuesday morning, and fans expressed their excitement on social media.

New York couldn't have chosen a better person for the title. The star point guard joins a list of former Knicks who also held the title. The 2024-25 season will be the first time in five seasons that New York has a captain, as the last time a player had the honor of being captain was in 2018-19.

Ossie Schechtman

Bud Palmer

Dick McGuire

Vince Boryla

Carl Braun

Willie Naulls

Willis Reed

Earl Monroe

Ray Williams

Maurice Lucas

Bernard King

Louis Orr

Rory Sparrow

Bill Cartwright

Patrick Ewing

Charles Oakley

Mark Jackson

Charles Oakley

Derek Harper

Herb Williams

Larry Johnson

Allan Houston

Stephon Marbury

Steve Francis

Eddy Curry

Chris Duhon

Jamal Crawford

Malik Rose

Amar'e Stoudemire

Raymond Felton

David Lee

Kurt Thomas

Carmelo Anthony

Courtney Lee

Lance Thomas

Jalen Brunson

Is Jalen Brunson the first second-round pick to be named Knicks captain?

Brunson is the fourth Knick to hold the captain title as a former second-round pick.

Have the Knicks ever had co-captains?

Yes, several players on the above list shared the captain honor together.

What did Jalen Brunson say about being named Knicks team captain?

Brunson hasn't said anything about the captain title on social media, but he did share a picture from the Knicks' official account on his Instagram story. Surely, he'll find time to respond to Josh Hart's salute. The public will hear from Brunson on Thursday.

When will the Knicks introduce Jalen Brunson as team captain?

On Thursday, Aug. 8, New York will officially introduce Brunson as team captain. MSG Networks will air the event that begins at 2 p.m. ET.

