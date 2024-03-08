Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Magic March 8
Jalen Brunson missed Tuesday's game with a left knee contusion.
The No. 5 in the East squad, the New York Knicks, will look to secure their first victory this season over the No. 4 Magic on Friday at MSG. New York is a half-game back from Orlando in the standings. At this point in the season, every win and loss matters.
A big boost for the Knicks would be if Jalen Brunson could return. On Sunday, he suffered a knee injury in Cleveland that looked like it could end his season. It's a left knee contusion rather than a feared non-contact knee injury. He sat on Tuesday against Atlanta.
On Thursday, Tom Thibodeau spoke with the media and gave injury updates on players, including Brunson. He said the point guard participated in the majority of practice.
New York has 20 games left; only one game separates them from play-in range. Brunson's status for Friday is still uncertain, but don't be surprised if he suits up against Orlando after having four full days to recover.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Magic
Jalen Brunson (left knee contusion) is listed as questionable.
Wendell Carter Jr.'s status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Wendell Carter Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable.
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (knee) is questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
Magic injury report
Wendell Carter Jr. (knee) is questionable.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson (if he plays), Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
Orlando: Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr. (if he plays)
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will play three more games at home before going on a road trip out West.
March 10 vs. Philadelphia
March 12 vs. Philadelphia
March 14 at Portland
March 16 at Sacramento
March 18 at Golden State