Jalen Brunson and Knicks underestimated in ESPN's latest offseason survey
Watch out for the New York Knicks. You've heard it all offseason long. The Knicks have the perfect chance to live up to the hype on Opening Night in Boston. It's just one game, but a win would send a statement to the rest of the league.
New York finished No. 2 in the East last season and could finish in the same spot in 2024-25. It'd take a lot for them to win the conference, but it won't be impossible. Understandably, Boston is predicted to win the East again, but the Knicks upgraded their roster. Isaiah Hartenstein's loss will be felt, but his departure isn't the end of the world.
New York is a contender with one of the league's best players, Jalen Brunson. However, you wouldn't suspect that in ESPN's latest offseason survey.
ESPN's offseason survey underestimates what Knicks could accomplish
ESPN polled 18 NBA coaches, scouts, and executives about the upcoming season (subscription required). The questions ranged from who will win the 2025 championship to who will win rookie of the year.
No one listed Brunson as the player who will win the 2024-25 MVP award. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received seven votes after finishing as runner-up last year, Luka Doncic five votes, Anthony Edwards two votes, Nikola Jokic two votes, and Jayson Tatum two votes. Brunson finished fifth in voting last season after flying under the radar.
With one of the best rosters in the league, Brunson could be a top-three MVP vote-getter, if not higher.
New York received two votes to win the East but no votes to win the title. Boston received an overwhelming 13 votes to win the conference, Milwaukee received two, and Philadelphia one.
The Celtics also received the most votes (8) to win the championship, trailed by the Thunder (7), Mavericks (1), Bucks (1), and Timberwolves (1). New York has a better chance to win it all than Milwaukee.
It makes sense that Boston is the overwhelming favorite, as the team is coming off a title and will return its starting five and role players. There shouldn't be as big of a gap as there was between the Celtics and the rest of the East last season, but you'd be lying if you said there's no chance Boston will repeat.
If the Knicks and Celtics square off in the Eastern Conference Finals, there's a real shot that New York could advance to the NBA Finals. Of course, there's no guarantee that either team will make it that far in the playoffs. Hopefully, they do because that matchup will be electric.
There are still some Knicks doubters out there, which is fine. The team seems to operate better when underestimated, so thank you, ESPN!