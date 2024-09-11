Jalen Brunson can still prove this massive New York Knicks concern wrong
Expectations are sky-high for the New York Knicks next season. Some believe the Knicks can go as far as the NBA Finals after trading for Mikal Bridges this offseason. Others think the Knicks aren't ready to take the next big step.
It's impressive that New York is in the contender conversation. Two years ago, the front office was clowned for signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal in free agency. Leon Rose and Co. were critiqued for "overpaying" a role player. Look at how things turned out.
Brunson is an All-NBA and All-Star player. He led the Knicks to back-to-back playoff appearances. Last season's playoff run ended in the second round again, but that was a feat in itself with an injury-ridden roster.
The star point guard has quieted most of his haters, as some people still doubt his abilities. Many believe New York can't win a championship with Brunson as the No. 1 option. Last season, Becky Hammon said the Knicks need a "1A dude" to win. She said that if your best player is "small," you won't win a championship.
Jalen Brunson can lead the New York Knicks to an NBA title
The Knicks have assembled the perfect roster highlighted by Brunson. Let's not forget about Julius Randle, a two-time All-NBA player and three-time All-Star since signing with New York in 2019. Brunson has made Randle better.
When Brunson was hounded by defenses in the playoffs with Randle sidelined, he shined. His game has evolved from the days when he played behind Luka Doncic. He rises to the occasion. The best part is that Brunson's far from satisfied, so he can still take his game to a different level.
The truth is that Brunson plays better when he's doubted. He wasn't named an All-Star in 2023-24 and went on to upset the Cavaliers in the first round of the postseason. He wasn't named an All-Star starter last season and went on a tear. Philadelphia was a favorite to upset New York in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. Brunson was by far the best player in the series.
Keep thinking that Brunson can't lead the Knicks to a championship. Let him play with that chip on his shoulder because that's when he's at his best. Don't say we didn't warn you!