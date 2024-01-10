Insane stat shows just how productive OG Anunoby has been for Knicks
OG Anunoby has already made history with the Knicks.
As Julius Randle said, maybe the New York Knicks should make trades more often. The team won nine straight games after acquiring Josh Hart from Portland last season and are 5-0 since trading for OG Anunoby.
The newest Knick scored a game-high 23 points (9-of-12 from the field, 4-of-6 from three) in the 112-84 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Portland had a bold strategy of leaving Anunoby wide open in the corner, where he thrives.
Anunoby finished with a plus/minus of +26, putting his plus/minus in his first five games with New York at +111. Just how good is that?
Good enough to make history! Anunoby's impact goes beyond the box score, hence why his plus/minus is so high.
OG Anunoby makes history in his first five games with Knicks
Anunoby's a productive player on both ends, even when he doesn't have the ball in his hands on offense. He's a great cutter and slasher, which is a big part of why he's a better fit than RJ Barrett. His defensive presence speaks for itself, and Isaiah Hartenstein can explain further.
Speaking of Hartenstein, he actually has the highest plus/minus out of any other NBA player in 2024.
The center said Anunoby makes his life easier, which is evident from his plus/minus of +125. The Knicks' defense faltered after Mitchell Robinson went down, but Anunoby has helped the team get to the middle of the league with a 113.5 defensive rating rather than being at the bottom of the pack.
Yes, Barrett and Immanuel Quickley are thriving with the Raptors, but the stats don't lie. There's a reason why New York hasn't lost a game since Anunoby entered the lineup. There's a reason why his plus/minus is as high as it is. If you initially didn't understand why the Knicks traded for Anunoby, hopefully, you do now.