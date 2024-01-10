3 Knicks who have benefited the most from OG Anunoby trade
OG Anunoby is just what the Knicks needed.
The OG Anunoby-New York Knicks era is less than two weeks old, but the results have already been astounding. The wing fits perfectly alongside the other four starters, hence why the Knicks are 5-0 since he made his debut.
Anunoby is a player New York had its eye on for a while, and the lawsuit didn't stop the Knicks from getting what they wanted. It cost RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but even at this point, Barrett and IQ fans should be able to agree that it was a necessary trade.
New York has enjoyed team success since acquiring Anunoby, but his arrival has also helped a few individual players stand out.
3 Knicks who have elevated their game after OG Anunoby trade
3. Miles McBride
Miles McBride has a case for benefitting the most from the Anunoby trade, although he's played the least amount of minutes of the three players mentioned. Hours after the deal went down on Dec. 30, the Knicks signed McBride to a three-year, $13 million extension. If the trade wasn't enough evidence, his extension was more proof he'd be part of the rotation.
The 23-year-old has been a fan favorite since he was drafted in 2019. In his rookie season, fans were calling for him to start at point guard over Alec Burks. In his second season, McBride played in 24 more games than he did as a rookie but averaged only 11.3 minutes per contest. Since Quickley left, McBride has played in at least 10 minutes in all but one game.
Against the Sixers on Friday, the guard exploded for 12 points in the first half on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting from three. He finished with 15 points, three points shy of his career high.
McBride's a great on-ball defender (remember when he locked up Donovan Mitchell in the playoffs?), and it's been nice to see an expanded role lead to him making an impact offensively. The more he plays, the more he'll build confidence.