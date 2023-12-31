Unexpected turn of events leads to Knicks guard signing an extension
Saturday brought plenty of entertainment to New York Knicks fans, both good and bad. From trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby to facing Obi Toppin for the first time, the day was jam-packed from start to finish.
New York was on the second half of a back-to-back in Indiana and was down two rotation players, which paved the way for Miles McBride to tie his career-high of 18 minutes played. McBride shot 2-of-3 from the field for five points with one assist.
Shortly after the game ended, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Knicks and McBride had agreed to a three-year, $13 million extension. The deal will start in 2024-25 and is fully guaranteed.
Miles McBride isn't the Knicks guard fans wanted to see sign an extension the most (that was Immanuel Quickley), but the deal signals that New York views him as a piece of the future. With Quickley gone, McBride's workload will greatly expand as he backs up Jalen Brunson.
Although the circumstances of McBride signing an extension have been tough for fans to accept, it's a good thing that the 23-year-old is going to be unleashed. He's a pesky defender who will bring energy off the bench now that IQ's gone.
It should be noted that now that McBride has signed an extension, he can't be traded until the end of June. New York lost only a second-round pick in the trade for OG Anunoby, and it's no secret that the front office is preparing to make a bigger move for a star. McBride can't be included in the deal if it happens during the season.
Regardless of what the Knicks do, it's nice to see a homegrown talent like McBride get rewarded with a deal that could quickly turn into a steal for New York.