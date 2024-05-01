Immanuel Quickley's tweet during Knicks-Sixers hits fans right where it hurts
This one stung a little.
No matter where Immanuel Quickley plays, he'll be a Knick for life. New York acquired Quickley in a draft night trade in 2020. It didn't take long for the young guard to turn into a fan favorite. Even though he's no longer in New York, he still is.
The front office opted not to extend IQ before the start of the 2023-24 season, which led to a trade on Dec. 30 that sent him and RJ Barrett to the Raptors. Quickley finished the season averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.5% from three. He has the potential to blossom into a star, especially on a young Toronto squad.
With the Raptors not making it past the regular season, Quickley's tuned into the playoffs. He tweeted about Donte DiVincenzo's dunk in Game 3. He went on FanDuel's 'Run It Back Show' and said that if anyone other than Joel Embiid had pulled Mitchell Robinson's legs out from under him, it likely would've been a different call. Knicks fans loved that.
Quickley's tweet during New York's loss in Game 5 didn't have the same effect.
Immanuel Quickley tweets about Tyrese Maxey during Knicks-Sixers
After Tyrese Maxey put the Sixers on his back to force overtime, Quickley shouted out his former Kentucky teammate.
Because Quickley was a Knick less than six months ago, fans were surprised to see him tweet about the opposition.
Listen, what Maxey did was incredible. Yes, it stung because it happened against the Knicks in a game where they could've closed the series out, but there's no denying he put on a show. Even LeBron James tweeted about the Sixers guard.
Even though it hurt a little, it makes sense why Quickley tweeted about Maxey. The two are not only former Wildcats but also have similar playing styles. The comparisons between the two will likely continue as long as they're in the league.
Let IQ have his fun! Depending on what happens in Game 6, fans might see another Knicks tweet from one of their favorite former players.