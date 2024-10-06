How to watch Knicks vs Hornets preseason game with and without cable
We've made it. Fans have waited not-so-patiently to watch the New York Knicks play since their season ended in May. Sure, it's just the preseason, but at least basketball is back.
New York spent the last week at training camp in Charleston, S.C., at The Citadel. The Knicks will play their first preseason game in the Carolinas. The team is in Charlotte to play Taj Gibson (remember him?) and the Hornets.
It'd be an understatement to say that fans are eager to see the newest Knicks players take the court. Karl-Anthony Towns is the newest Knick after last week's blockbuster trade, but don't forget about Mikal Bridges. There's a lot of hype around the new-look Knicks.
Knicks preseason inactives against Hornets
Mitchell Robinson (foot) is out. He'll miss the first few months of the regular season.
Hornets preseason inactives against Knicks
Cody Martin (thumb) is out. He's considered day-to-day.
Knicks' projected starting lineup against Hornets
Jalen Brunson
Mikal Bridges
OG Anunoby
Josh Hart
Karl-Anthony Towns
How to stream Knicks vs Hornets preseason game
New York's first preseason game will be broadcast on NBA TV at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch the game with an NBA League Pass account. You can also watch NBA TV with a fuboTV account.
How can I sign up for NBA League Pass?
League Pass offers a free seven-day trial for new users. A monthly subscription starts at $16.99 per month (with commercials). League Pass premium is $24.99/month without commercials. A season subscription for League Pass starts at $109.99/season with commercials, and League Pass premium is $159.99/season without commercials.
How to buy tickets to Knicks' preseason game against Hornets
New York fans who want to watch the Knicks play live in North Carolina can go for cheap. The lowest price on StubHub is $5 for a seat in the upper deck.
Knicks' remaining preseason schedule
Wednesday, Oct. 9 vs. Washington Wizards
Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. Charlotte Hornets
Friday, Oct. 18 at Washington Wizards