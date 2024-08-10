Have the Knicks ever played the Spurs on NBA Christmas Day?
The New York Knicks will spend Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden for the fourth consecutive year. Fans knew there'd be a 2024 game, but they didn't expect Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to travel to NYC.
If the French phenom didn't play for San Antonio, there's a zero percent chance the Spurs would be one of the 10 teams playing on the holiday. The league is pushing its top young talent, even if the matchup is random. The other four Dec. 25 games are rivalries. The Knicks and Spurs aren't rivals.
Nonetheless, Christmas Day will be as exciting as its been in the past. Watching Mitchell Robinson defend Wembanyama will hopefully be as fun as it was last year in New York.
When's the last time the Knicks played the Spurs on Christmas Day?
New York has never played San Antonio on Christmas Day, so the matchup will make history.
When's the last time the Spurs played on Christmas Day?
In 2016, San Antonio beat Chicago on Christmas, 119-100. The Spurs finished with a 61-21 record that season, an impressive feat they won't come close to in 2024-25.
When's the last time the Knicks played a Western Conference opponent on Christmas?
It's been over 11 years since New York played a Western Conference opponent. In 2013, the Thunder beat the Knicks 123-94.
Oklahoma City fans are upset that their team didn't get a Christmas game this year. The Thunder finished No. 1 in the West last season and had a great summer. It would make more sense for New York to play OKC after Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the top West squad in free agency.
Results of the Knicks' last 10 Christmas Day games
2023: New York 129, Milwaukee 122
2022: Philadelphia 119, New York 112
2021: New York 101, Atlanta 87
2018: Milwaukee 109, New York 95
2017: Philadelphia 105, New York 98
2016: Boston 119, New York 114
2014: Washington 102, New York 91
2013: Oklahoma City 123, New York 94
2012: Los Angeles Lakers 100, New York 94
2011: New York 106, Boston 104