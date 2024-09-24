Grading a mock trade that'd address major Knicks need after Mitchell Robinson news
The New York Knicks' injuries from last season are still negatively affecting them. On Monday, what fans suspected became official. Mitchell Robinson won't make his 2024-25 debut until December or January after undergoing ankle surgery in May.
Concerns about New York's frontcourt depth have multiplied. There are three Knicks on standard contracts who can play center: Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, and Julius Randle. Marcus Morris Sr. is on a non-guaranteed deal.
New York is in a troublesome spot for a contender. The Knicks stayed afloat in Robinson's absence last season because of Isaiah Hartenstein. His play throughout the second half of the season earned him a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder. New York explored trade options after Hartenstein left but re-signed Achiuwa.
The Knicks could make a trade to boost their center depth with Robinson out, but that will be easier said than done because of the collective bargaining agreement. New York can't receive more money than it sends out as a team over the first tax apron, so a trade could mean losing Robinson or Julius Randle.
There is one young center who seems like a low-cost option on paper, but the reality is much different. Walker Kessler will make $2.9 million in 2024-25, but the issue is he plays for the Jazz. Fans know that doing business with Danny Ainge isn't easy.
Grade the Trade: Knicks acquire Walker Kessler from Jazz in mock proposal
The Knicks' new beat writer for The Athletic, James L. Edwards III, created three trade proposals to land New York a center (subscription required). Unsurprisingly, one of the deals revolved around Kessler.
Before you freak out, the Knicks can't get by without including McBride in this trade. You can thank the CBA for that. To be clear, Edwards didn't create these trades because he'd do them. Instead, he made them to give fans an idea of what a deal could look like. Welcome to the reality of the CBA.
It would be tough for New York to lose McBride, especially after his breakout 2023-24 season. He signed an extension after the OG Anunoby trade and excelled, and his confidence soared. Unlike last season, though, the Knicks have ballhandlers outside of McBride. New York signed Cam Payne this offseason and drafted Tyler Kolek.
The front office would have to weigh the pros and cons of this deal. The Knicks would get a good backup center but lose another homegrown talent. New York's need for another center is its most pressing issue.
All things considered, this wouldn't be a bad deal for the Knicks. However, it seems likely that the front office will evaluate how the first several weeks of the season go before deciding whether to trade for another center. Anyways, there's a slim chance that Utah would approve this deal. Ainge would ask for Brunson. In all honesty, he'd at least want a better pick.
Grade: B