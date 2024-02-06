Grading Knicks trade deadline targets from no-brainer to absolutely not
Happy Trade Season!
Not a bad option as a trade target: Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown wasn't a player on New York's radar until he was traded to Toronto as part of the Pascal Siakam trade. Since then, he's been among the hottest names on the trade market. The Raptors have shifted their focus to building around Scottie Barnes and could get a decent return for Brown before the deadline.
Brown isn't someone who could come off the bench and run the offense like Brogdon could, but his defensive prowess and championship experience shouldn't be overlooked. He averaged 11.5 points per game for the Nuggets in the 2022-23 regular season and 12 points per game in the postseason.
The Raptors are reportedly seeking a first-round pick and a valuable young player in return for Brown, which may not be a price the Knicks want to match. If New York does decide to do so, Brown's already made it known he'd be more than happy to be a Knick!
No-brainer trade target: Jordan Clarkson
Jordan Clarkson is the second former Sixth Man of the Year on this list, and he's a player who has popped up several times over the past couple of months. He'd give the Knicks an instant source of offense off the bench, as he's averaging 17.5 points and 4.9 assists per game with the Jazz this season.
The worst thing about Clarkson is that New York would have to do a deal with Danny Ainge to get him. His price tag is high, but the Knicks have something that the Jazz want: Grimes.
If New York trades for Clarkson, the team could also get another player in the deal (we'll get to him later), which would be a bonus.