Grading free agency moves that the Knicks' division rivals made
Brooklyn Nets
Free agency moves
- C Nic Claxton returns on four-year deal
The Nets made their biggest offseason move before free agency when they traded Mikal Bridges to the Knicks. The trade signaled that Brooklyn is entering a rebuilding mode after a disastrous past five years.
The day after the Bridges trade, Nic Claxton signed a four-year, $100 million contract to stay with the Nets. Brooklyn's new head coach, Jordi Fernández, said re-signing Claxton was a priority because he "fits perfectly" with the team's future plans.
Claxton played in 71 games this past season and 76 in 2022-23, the season he earned some Defensive Player of the Year votes. He nearly averaged a double-double in 2023-24 with 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. For an uncertain organization, the center's been a steady presence.
The Nets likely aren't done making trades and signings, but bringing Claxton back was a good move. You can't say that about a lot of Brooklyn's decisions.
Grade: B+