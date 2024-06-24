Grade the trade pitch: Knicks mortgage their future for Villanova connection
The Trade
The New York Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges is an intriguing proposition. Bridges has earned a reputation as one of the most intriguing two-way players in the NBA, shooting efficiently from beyond the arc and earning All-Defense honors in 2021-22.
In the proposed trade, the cost of acquiring the 3-and-D specialist would be steep, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Miles McBride complemented by a whopping six first-round draft picks.
That's quite a price to pay, but it's the cost of doing business with the Brooklyn Nets.
Bogdanovic arrived in New York with hype and intrigue, but an injury-plagued season quickly derailed his momentum. Parting ways with him before the Knicks can see what he's capable of providing when healthy would be tough, but Bridges projects to be a better two-way fit overall.
As a plus defender who also specializes as a productive shooter, Bridges replacing Bogdanovic makes the loss easier to withstand.
The bigger departure would be Miles McBride, who emerged this season as a potential sixth man. He shot 41.0 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season and saw an increase from 19.5 to 26.7 minutes per game once the postseason rolled around.
Losing McBride would hurt the depth at point guard, but it's another case of the cost of doing business.
And then comes the outgoing draft compensation.