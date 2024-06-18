Grade the Trade: Knicks take five steps back in questionable mock proposal
Laying out the Fanspo three-team trade
In the proposed trade, New York would give up Bojan Bogdanovic, Jericho Sims (who has a team option for 2024-25), a 2024 first-round pick (via DAL), and a 2025 protected first-round pick. That doesn't sound too bad, right? Just wait.
The Knicks would give up Bogdanovic, Sims, and two first-round picks for Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III.
Before the 2023 trade deadline, New York explored trading for Brogdon after the team sent Immanuel Quickley to Toronto in the OG Anunoby deal. The Knicks needed another scorer off the bench. Instead, they traded for Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Brogdon stayed in Portland.
Like Bogdanovic, Brogdon is set to be a free agent next summer. The 31-year-old will make $22.5 million in 2024-25. If the Knicks traded Bogey for him, they'd likely flip him before the deadline to use his salary to get a big-name player. Williams is signed through the 2025-26 season. The center will make $12.4 million next season and $13.3 million the season after that.
Mock trades mean nothing if the teams involved in the deal wouldn't say yes. Is this a trade New York would consider?