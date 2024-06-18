Grade the Trade: Knicks take five steps back in questionable mock proposal
These New York Knicks aren't your father's New York Knicks. James Dolan has a hands-off approach. Look at how the organization has thrived since Leon Rose took over as team president in 2020. Even with a depleted roster this past season, New York still managed to secure the No. 2 seed in the East.
Once again, the Knicks are in a position to cash in their assets this summer. If the right star hits the market, his next home could be New York. The front office isn't going to hop on any available player, as it's important to find the right person to fit within Tom Thibodeau's established system (subscription required).
The Knicks could cash in their draft assets this summer
June 29 is an essential date on New York's calendar, as the front office will decide on Bojan Bogdanovic's partially guaranteed salary for 2024-25. If the Knicks guarantee it, the forward will make $19 million next season before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2025.
Bogdanovic's salary will be key to landing a star. New York could hold off on making its big move before the 2025 deadline. It's too soon to know who might be available.
While the speculation builds, several mock trades have floated around. A Fanspo user created a three-team trade that the trade machine shared on its X (Twitter) account. Let's see what the deal looks like.