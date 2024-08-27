Grade the Trade: Knicks say goodbye to Julius Randle for a center in mock proposal
Julius Randle could be the only New York Knicks extension-eligible player who doesn't sign a new deal this summer. Jalen Brunson signed one in July, and Mikal Bridges is expected to sign one in early October.
If Randle were extended now (he became eligible on Aug. 3), he couldn't be traded before the February deadline. Just because and the Knicks haven't agreed to an extension doesn't mean he will be dealt. Randle could decline his player option for 2025-26 next summer to become an unrestricted free agent and sign a deal to stay in New York. Who knows what will happen?
One thing is for sure: the Knicks haven't actively tried to trade Randle this summer. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that there's been no indication New York wants to move on from the All-Star forward (subscription required). Even then, several mock Randle trade proposals have floated around, preparing for the chance the Knicks will change their minds.
A Fanspo user created a three-team trade involving the Knicks, Raptors, and Clippers. In the deal, Randle would return to Los Angeles, but not to play for the Lakers.
Laying out the Julius Randle trade
New York would lose Randle and Keita Bates-Diop (who came to the Knicks in the Mikal Bridges deal) for Jakob Poeltl and Derrick Jones Jr. Bates-Diop would go to Toronto, and Randle to LA. The only draft asset involved is a 2030 first-round pick the Clippers would send to the Raptors.
The issue with any Randle trade is that New York values him more than opposing teams. A front-office executive recently told Fred Katz that the forward's trade value is "neutral, at best" (subscription required).
The mock trade would give New York a rim-protecting center who'd fit in Tom Thibodeau's system, but it'd require losing one of the best players to wear a Knicks jersey in recent years. Jones Jr. would be a good addition, especially after his role in the Mavericks' run to the 2024 NBA Finals, but he's no Randle.
Would the Knicks say yes?
Would the Knicks be willing to trade Randle for Poeltl and Jones Jr.? Probably not. Losing Bates-Diop wouldn't be an issue, especially because of Jones Jr. Unless the first half of the season is disastrous with Randle/Robinson/Achiuwa, this shouldn't be a deal New York considers.
There has been a lot of focus on what could go wrong with Randle in 2024-25 whenever he proved he's open to adjusting his role. He's no longer the No. 1 option. He's become a better facilitator. It might take several games for Randle to get used to the new-look starting lineup, but it isn't as big of a challenge as it's been made out to be.
Randle has said that he's excited for the upcoming season. While things could take a turn for the worst, the Knicks should only consider a trade if one is absolutely necessary. Maybe trade talks will ramp up closer to the deadline. However, for now, this isn't a trade New York should give the time of day, much less approve.
Grade: D