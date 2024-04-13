Grade the Trade: Knicks sacrifice All-Star for popular rival player in mock proposal
This talk will never end.
Laying out the Knicks-Nets Julius Randle-Mikal Bridges trade
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz created a few offseason blockbuster trades, including one between the Knicks and Nets.
"The Knicks and Nets aren't exactly the friendliest of trade partners, as the two franchises haven't agreed on a deal since June 22, 1983. Motivation for New York to bring Bridges into a Villanova-heavy locker room and for Brooklyn to stock up on draft picks lost from the James Harden trade could end this drought, however."- Greg Swartz, Bleacher Report
There's a reason the two sides haven't agreed on a trade since 1983. New York's motivation to add another Villanova player to the roster likely wouldn't be enough for Brooklyn to agree to a deal. Still, if the world were to end and Bridges was traded to the Knicks, let's see if Swartz's proposal is one New York should consider.
The Knicks would give up Julius Randle, two first-round picks (one unprotected), and two second-round picks for Bridges. The 2024 first-round pick from Dallas will be in the mid-to-late first round. Given this year isn't a strong draft class, it wouldn't hurt New York to give it up. The 2025 unprotected first-round pick is different.
The biggest holdup in this trade would be Randle, who will be eligible to sign an extension this summer. He has a $29.5 million player option in 2025-26. He signed with the Knicks in 2019 when other players didn't want to play for New York. Randle helped build the current culture, so would the front office want to trade him?