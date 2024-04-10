Five years later, Knicks are finally paid off for Kristaps Porzingis trade
The Knicks have their final pick from the 2019 trade.
Kristaps Porzingis is on his third team since the New York Knicks traded him in 2019. He spent three and a half seasons in Dallas and was sent to Washington before the trade deadline in 2021, where he was for a season and a half. Before the 2023-24 season, Porzingis was part of a multi-team trade that landed him in Boston.
The Celtics hold the No. 1 seed in the East. With the playoffs starting in less than two weeks, there's been a lot of talk about who Boston will face in the Eastern Conference Finals (if the Celtics make it there). Before Woj reported that Julius Randle would undergo season-ending surgery, the belief was that the Knicks had the best chance to beat the Celtics.
If the Knicks and Celtics clashed in the ECF, Porzingis would be one of the several entertaining storylines. It doesn't seem like it's been over five years since he left New York, especially since the Knicks are still reaping the benefits of the trade.
With Dallas clinching a spot in the playoffs, New York has been granted the final pick from the KP trade.
Knicks officially receive first-round pick from Kristaps Porzingis trade
New York will have two first-round picks in the 2024 draft, as the two from Detroit (top-18 protected) and Washington (top-12 protected) won't convey.
Who knows what the Knicks plan to do with those first-round picks? The 2024 draft class isn't strong, and rather than select two possibly underwhelming rookies who most likely won't receive playing time, New York could use those picks in a trade for a star.
Even though the regular season is coming to a close, it's still too early to try to guess what the front office will do. Donovan Mitchell has still been a hot topic. He'll have to decide whether or not he wants to extend with the Cavaliers in the offseason, a move that people believe won't happen. If Cleveland is another early playoff exit, maybe he'll be traded before the draft. Never say never!
Porzingis was supposed to be New York's homegrown star. An ugly divorce ruined that, but maybe the Knicks will bring in another star using the final pick from the 2019 trade.
