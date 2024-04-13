Grade the Trade: Knicks sacrifice All-Star for popular rival player in mock proposal
This talk will never end.
The New York Knicks haven't played their final regular season game yet, but there's already speculation about which players the team could trade for in the offseason. The front office still has its treasure chest of draft assets, including two 2024 first-round picks.
It doesn't matter what Donovan Mitchell does; he can't escape the Knicks trade rumors. If he doesn't sign an extension, he could be on the move this summer. It isn't unreasonable to think he could soon call New York home (again).
Knicks could cash in their draft assets this summer
Another player is already in New York but doesn't play for the Knicks. Mikal Bridges was traded to the Nets before the 2023 deadline and is signed through the 2025-26 season. In Brooklyn's first full season without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the team will finish outside of Play-In Tournament range.
If the Nets wanted to build their assets, the front office could trade Bridges this summer. He isn't a star but could be a top role player on another team (like he was in Phoenix). Or, Brooklyn could seriously pursue a player like Mitchell, who the Nets have been linked to before. The Nets should opt for the first option.
Even if the Knicks are interested in trading for Bridges, don't bank on the Nets sending the 27-year-old across the river. The fact New York and Brooklyn avoid doing business with each other hasn't stopped the mock proposals.