Grade the Trade: Knicks pay high price for final Villanova piece in mock proposal
Did somebody mention the Villanova Knicks?
Laying out the trade
If the Nets were to trade Bridges in the coming week (an unlikely scenario, especially a trade to the Knicks), it should be for a high price. After 2023-24, he still has two full seasons left on his current contract, and he's Brooklyn's most reliable player. Trading Bridges would signal a complete rebuild.
However, upon looking at Mark's trade below, it's immediately evident that it isn't one New York should consider.
What jumps out first is the five first-round picks, two of which are unprotected. The quality of the protected picks likely wouldn't be that great, but it's still a steep offer for a player who hasn't even been named an All-Star.
If this is the price for Bridges, what would the Knicks have to pay for the superstar they've been waiting for? That's a question New York's front office would need to think about.
Bridges has had his ups and downs so far this season, but he's starting to round into form. He's averaging 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game on 45.6% shooting from the field and 36.4% from three.
There's no denying he'd be a key piece for the Knicks, but both sides must say yes regarding any trade.