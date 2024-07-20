Grade the Trade: Knicks part ways with Julius Randle in bewildering mock proposal
Would the Knicks say yes?
The Knicks haven't dangled Randle in trade talks this summer. Perhaps that will change if the two sides don't agree on an extension.
As mentioned, New York could use Kessler. He's the best part of this deal, but giving up Randle as part of a multi-team deal to get him is a big no. Golden State would have to really sweeten its offer to New York with draft assets, and even then, it might not be enough.
Randle is a productive player. He's had his playoff shortcomings, but in 2023, he played on a bum ankle. He earned his third All-Star honor this past season and likely would've made his third All-NBA team if he hadn't been injured. He's in his prime at 29.
Undervaluing Randle in mock trades is common, which is what happened in this proposal. The front office likes Randle. He chose New York in 2019 when other stars were too afraid to do so. He works hard and has helped elevate the team to a position they haven't been in for so long.
Out of the three teams, Golden State is the likeliest to say yes. Utah would reject this deal. New York would do the same.
Grade: F