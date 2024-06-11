Grade the Trade: Knicks lose Julius Randle for unproven player in mock proposal
Laying out the Fanspo trade
In the multi-team trade, the Knicks would send Julius Randle and a 2026 first-round pick to the Hawks. The Pelicans would send Ingram, E.J. Liddell, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to New York and two picks to Atlanta. The Hawks would send Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela to New Orleans.
The Knicks would only have to give up one pick, but it'd be unprotected. This proposed trade makes it seem like New York needs to get rid of Randle immediately. He's expressed his desire to remain with the Knicks, so it's not as if he's disgruntled. He's still one of the top power forwards in the league.
Interestingly enough, Ingram will make $36 million in 2024-25, less than Randle's $28.9 million salary, so this move wouldn't give the Knicks more financial flexibility next season. Fanspo operated under the impression that New York would bring back OG Anunoby at an average of $30.6 million a year, Precious Achiuwa at $2.6 million, and Alec Burks at $2.5 million.
You might wonder why Fanspo would propose a trade in which New York would take on a player with a larger annual salary (at least for 2024-25) who isn't as productive as Randle. Is this a deal the Knicks should even consider?