Grade the Trade: Knicks lose Julius Randle for unproven player in mock proposal
The NBA offseason hasn't officially begun yet, but that hasn't stopped the New York Knicks mock trades from pouring in. With Leon Rose and the front office still searching for the right star to trade for, everyone thinks they have the solution.
New York has several contract decisions to make (or not make) this summer, including Julius Randle. He'll be due for an extension in August. If both sides don't agree to a number, he could decline his $30.9 million player option for 2025-26 to become an unrestricted free agent.
The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the Knicks aren't trying to trade Randle but know that he could have to be included in the right deal (emphasis on the last two words).
Knicks could make a big trade this summer
It's still too soon to know who could hit the trade market this summer. Donovan Mitchell could decline to sign an extension with the Cavaliers, which could turn into Cleveland taking offers for him. SNY's Ian Begley reported that if the Cavs listened to offers for the star guard, the Knicks wouldn't pursue him as aggressively as they did in 2022.
So, who else is there? Maybe Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. If the Suns decide to tear things down (and that doesn't seem likely), perhaps Devin Booker.
One non-star player whose future has been discussed is Brandon Ingram. He's entering the final season of his contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. If the Pelicans listen to offers for him, should the Knicks be interested?
Fanspo laid out a three-team trade that'd land Ingram in New York but would send Randle to Atlanta. If you're already against the deal, you're not alone. Let's check it out.