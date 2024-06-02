5 Knicks who could sign big-time contracts this summer to stay in New York
1. Jalen Brunson
If Jalen Brunson signs an extension this summer, Knicks fans will love him even more. He'd be doing the organization a massive favor by doing so. He will be eligible to sign a four-year, $156 million deal but could wait until 2025 to sign a five-year, $270 million deal.
Even with the significant difference between what Brunson could make this offseason and next year, Newsday's Steve Popper reported that the indication is the star point guard will sign an extension this summer. There aren't many players out there willing to take that kind of a pay cut.
It's important to note that Popper's report doesn't mean Brunson will sign an extension before the 2024-25 season. If he decided to wait until next year, who could blame him? He's already on a steal of a contract.
Brunson's all about putting his team first, so it makes sense that he's reportedly willing to sign a new deal soon. If he doesn't, that doesn't mean he'll be on the way out next season. He loves New York as much as New York loves him.