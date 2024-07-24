Grade the Trade: Knicks land starting center by trading Randle in blockbuster pitch
Should the Knicks make this trade?
The New York Knicks have a solid center in Mitchell Robinson, but other than offensive rebounding he is a significant negative on offense and has struggled with multiple injuries. It's not unreasonable for them to go into the season with Robinson at center and Jericho Sims backing him up, but it's clear they would like to upgrade the position if possible after losing Isaiah Hartenstein.
Ivica Zubac is not a household name, but he would qualify as a clear upgrade and a player every bit in the same tier of player as Hartenstein. He has become one of the league's best paint protectors and offers the mobility to cover a lot of ground, and he has the bulk to match up with the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo without getting roasted on the perimeter if defending Kristaps Porzingis.
Zubac doesn't bring much shot creation on offense, but he can mash in the post and has excellent touch around the rim. He is an excellent rebounder and sets bone-crushing screens, all things Tom Thibodeau would love. Defensively, putting Zubac on the backline with the likes of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the perimeter would be absolutely terrifying for opposing offenses.
The Knicks would likely want to extend Zubac and keep him around, and the money Jalen Brunson left on the table by signing an early extension would help them do that moving forward. Still just 27 years old, the Croatian center could be a part of the Knicks' core for years.
Does all of that mean they should trade Julius Randle for him? Yes, the superior fit of Zubac and his defensive ability are worth enough to the Knicks that giving up Randle will be worth it in the long-term and in the short-term. It puts more offensive burden on Bridges and DiVincenzo to step up and support Brunson, but when the chips are down the Knicks will be betting on surrounding their All-NBA guard with shooting and defense. Randle's offense doesn't translate enough to the playoffs to make up for the defensive downgrade.
The Knicks can deal with Tucker's expiring salary for one year, and they should be able to re-sign Zubac for the long term. This deal is not an easy one to make, and it would be painful for the franchise to trade a two-time All-NBA forward for a relatively unknown center, but it's the exact kind of difficult decision that can win a team a championship. This trade doesn't make them the favorite, but they are a better playoff team after making it.
Grade: B