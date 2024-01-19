Grade the Trade: Knicks land coveted target from rival in mock proposal
Is this a trade the Knicks should consider before Feb. 8?
What would both sides get?
Because a simple Grimes-Brown trade wouldn't work, New York would have to add another player in the package to help match salaries. Hello, Evan Fournier.
Because Brown was just traded, he can't be aggregated with other Raptors players in a deal. The above trade would require Toronto to create a roster spot for Grimes and Fournier, as the Raptors had to waive Christian Koloko to make room for Brown, Jordan Nwora, and Kira Lewis Jr.
When the Knicks and Raptors were discussing a trade for Anunoby, Immanuel Quickley wasn't initially included. Rather than send Toronto first-round picks, New York sent Quickley. Grimes doesn't hold the same weight as Quickley. Therefore, the Knicks would send a 2024 protected first-round pick. The upcoming draft class isn't all that impressive, which perhaps would make New York more willing to include the pick, especially given how they feel about Brown.
Rather than wait to find out which star (or stars) are made available over the summer, The Athletic reported that the Knicks "prefer" to trade Fournier ahead of the deadline rather than pick up his 2024-25 option. Brown has a $23 million club option that New York could pick up without worrying about him not leaving the bench (like Fournier).
Is this a trade the Knicks should seriously consider?