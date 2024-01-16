Evan Fournier's Knicks wish could soon be granted based on latest trade report
Evan Fournier has been out of the Knicks' rotation since November 2022.
Is it going to happen? Is Evan Fournier finally going to be traded by the New York Knicks? It seems like he's been in New York forever, but he's still forgotten about because he's been out of the rotation since November 2022.
New York has held onto Fournier for so long because of his contract. It could help to match salaries in a trade for a star. However, based on the latest report, it seems as if there's a good chance the guard could be included in a smaller deal for another ballhandler.
The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the Knicks are "actively fielding offers" (subscription required) for Quentin Grimes and could package him and Fournier together in a trade for a ballhandler before the Feb. 8 deadline.
"Thus, if they traded Grimes, they would want someone on a contract they consider tradeable in return, a player with a salary preferably in the teens or low $20 million that would be attractive to a franchise dealing away a star in June or July, according to league sources."- Fred Katz, The Athletic
Knicks reportedly "prefer" to trade Evan Fournier before Feb. 8 deadline
Evan Fournier is making $18.9 million this season and has a $19 million team option for 2024-25. New York could pick it up if the front office has a star in mind it wants to trade for, but it's still unknown when that big trade will happen. It all depends on who is made available and when.
Rather than wait to find out, Katz reported the Knicks "prefer" to trade Fournier in the coming weeks.
"It’s why the Knicks would prefer to flip Fournier before Feb. 8 for someone who makes a similar amount and is under contract in 2024-25. Come next summer, they could then use that player along with a mix of other mid-salaried guys to match the money coming back on a giant contract."- Fred Katz, The Athletic
That's excellent news for Fournier. He's been waiting for months to be traded to a team where he can contribute, something he hasn't done in New York in a while. He expressed his frustrations over the summer in an interview with French media outlet L'Equipe. Fournier didn't think he'd be back with the Knicks in 2023-24, but here we are at the halfway point of the season, and he's still on the bench.
There's always the chance that Fournier (and Grimes) will remain with the team past the deadline. However, based on Katz's report (and how the Knicks have looked without Jalen Brunson), signs point toward New York finally moving on from Fournier in the coming weeks.
