Grade the Trade: Knicks banish Julius Randle to lowly East squad in mock proposal
Another day, another Julius Randle mock trade. Who cares that the New York Knicks haven't dangled his name in trade rumors? The speculation has continued.
Randle became extension-eligible on Aug. 3 and hasn't signed a new deal. If he signed one now, he wouldn't be trade-eligible for six months, meaning the Knicks couldn't trade him before the deadline. If the first half of the season doesn't go as planned, maybe New York will then consider a trade.
To prepare for that outcome, the trade proposals have kept coming (and haven't stopped).
Bleacher Report thinks the Knicks couldn't "refuse" this Randle trade
Bleacher Report created the latest Randle trade proposal that's gained traction. Eric Pincus was right to say New York needs stronger depth at center because that's a weakness that could haunt the Knicks. Pincus suggested that Randle could be New York's solution by throwing him in a trade.
Laying out the trade
The Knicks acquire Grant Williams and Nick Richards from the Hornets in Bleacher Report's proposed three-team deal. Randle, Jericho Sims, Corey Kispert, and Marvin Bagley III go to the Hornets. Josh Green, Cody Martin, a Knicks protected first-round pick (via the Wizards), and a Knicks protected first-round pick (via the Pistons) go to Washington.
Pincus added this note in reference to the trade exceptions:
"Timing is complex under the new rules on preexisting trade exceptions for teams above the first apron ($178.1 million). The Knicks should be able to use the RJ Barrett trade exception to take in Richards since they're finishing the deal below the apron. If the league's interpretation of the rule doesn't match, the Randle trade exception would be reduced by $5 million."
Would the Knicks say yes?
HoospHype's Michael Scotto reported that New York was interested in Nick Richards and Walker Kessler earlier this summer. The Knicks acquiring Richards is reasonable, but not at Randle's expense.
Pincus argued that New York would do this deal because Randle "is an expensive ball-stopper that just doesn't fit anymore." Many people think the Knicks would be better off without their All-Star forward. Maybe that will prove true, but there's reason to believe otherwise.
Rather than trade Randle without knowing how he'll fit in the new-look lineup, New York is doing its due diligence. He's excited for the new season and has the right attitude. It's too early to count him out, especially when it comes to a proposed trade like the one above.
Richards would be a good backup center behind Mitchell Robinson, but the Knicks don't need Grant Williams. He fell off after leaving the Celtics last offseason in a sign-and-trade. Randle and Williams are on different levels. As Pincus noted, Williams is on a team-friendly deal, but that's not enough for the Knicks to do this trade.
Maybe the Richards trade rumors will heat up toward the deadline, and perhaps New York will be interested. Whatever happens, please don't do this deal, Leon.
Grade: F