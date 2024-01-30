Grade the Trade: Knicks add ball handler without sacrificing Quentin Grimes in mock proposal
ESPN cooked up this Knicks-Trail Blazers trade.
Should the Knicks do it?
Herring noted that Portland may want more from New York, like Quentin Grimes, which is where the Knicks should draw the line. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that New York has been fielding offers for Grimes (subscription required), but the Knicks should at least keep him through the end of the season.
If New York could get by without sending Grimes with Fournier, this is a deal the front office should consider. Brogdon's averaging 15.7 points on 43.3% shooting from the field and 41.4% from three, so swapping him with Fournier, a non-contributor, would be an instant upgrade.
Losing a protected first-round pick and second-round pick would still leave the Knicks with their stockpile of assets to pursue a star. One of the bonuses of trading for Brogdon is his contract. He'll make $22.5 million next season before hitting unrestricted free agency, meaning New York could use him to match salaries in a trade for a star.
This trade would give the Knicks an instant scoring punch off the bench while keeping them in a good position for the future. While it's very possible the Trail Blazers would ask for more, if this deal were on the table, it's one New York should proceed with.
Grade: A-